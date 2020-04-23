AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,530. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

