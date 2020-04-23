AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,014,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

