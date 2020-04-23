AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,014,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

