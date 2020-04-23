Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AIPUY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
