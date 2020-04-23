Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIPUY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, and Ground Aviation Services segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.