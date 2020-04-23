Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $292,113.07 and $234.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Auctus has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02612762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00214076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

