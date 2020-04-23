Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 263,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,859. Aurion Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

