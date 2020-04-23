AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,070.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $950.00 to $1,070.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,172.87.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $999.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $922.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,081.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.