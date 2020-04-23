AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.534 per share. This is an increase from AVIVA PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

