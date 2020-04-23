AVIVA PLC/ADR’s (AVVIY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 403,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,677. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

