AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%.

AXTI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,045. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

