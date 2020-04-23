Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.24. Aytu Bioscience shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 10,262,626 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 277.54% and a negative return on equity of 276.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.