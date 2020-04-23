B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 6% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.31, 11,412,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,493,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,256,000.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.