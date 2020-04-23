B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 6% Higher

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.31, 11,412,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,493,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.
B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
