BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million.

BANF stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 6,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,911. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $36,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.