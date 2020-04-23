Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBVA. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 366,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.