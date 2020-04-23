Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 518,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.19.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

