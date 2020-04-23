Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF remained flat at $$0.50 on Thursday. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.