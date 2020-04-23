Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BLX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $424.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

