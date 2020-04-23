Banco Santander-Chile Announces Annual Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4154 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Banco Santander-Chile has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

BSAC stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

