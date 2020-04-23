Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

