Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

NYSE BOH opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

