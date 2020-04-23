Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $332,575. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRC. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

