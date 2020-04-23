Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

