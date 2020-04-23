Bankia’s (BNKXF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNKXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

