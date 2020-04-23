Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. 2,796,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,983. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

