Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 27,759,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,066,980. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

