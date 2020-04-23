Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 4,555 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.56. 98,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

