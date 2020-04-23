Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 444,779 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14,542.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Airlines Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,595 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 47,873,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,975,696. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

