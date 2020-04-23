Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

