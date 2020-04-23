Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 426,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,393. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

