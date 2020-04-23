Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 103,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,556. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

