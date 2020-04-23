Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.85. 4,655,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

