Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 106,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 41,103,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,911,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

