Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 148.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 60,650,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

