Barnett & Company Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after buying an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,617. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

