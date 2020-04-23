Barnett & Company Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

