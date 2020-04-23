Barnett & Company Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 2,418,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,844. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

