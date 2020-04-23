Barnett & Company Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after buying an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

MPC traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 8,187,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,104,421. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

