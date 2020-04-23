Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 484,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

