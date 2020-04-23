Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 1.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lamm purchased 3,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,418. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

