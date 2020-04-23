Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 3,776 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,245. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

