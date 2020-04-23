Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 26,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

