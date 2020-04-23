Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,700 MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 9,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,847.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.