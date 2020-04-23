Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,447. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

