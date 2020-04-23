Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

