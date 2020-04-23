Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 0.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,062. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

