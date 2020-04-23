Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 694,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

