Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

CNXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

