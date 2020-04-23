Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 60,805 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 19,864,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,110. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

