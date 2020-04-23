Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 3,280,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,201. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.