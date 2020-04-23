Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 20,100 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.50% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.47. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $774.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

